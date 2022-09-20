Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton

Jim Harris Obituaries

September 19, 2022

Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.  He was born June 21, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Kathleen Fulton.  Robert owned and operated Fulton TV Sales and Service in Clinton and was a veteran of the United States Navy.  He was an avid fisherman that also enjoyed playing golf and hunting off his back porch.  David was a member of Clinton Church of God.  In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Angelina “Tina” Fulton, sister, Jackie Robertson.

He is survived by his children, Robbie Fulton of Clinton and Debra Powers & husband William “Bill” of Knoxville; mother of his children, Gina Fulton of Clinton; grandchildren, Parker Fulton, Grey Powers, and Liam Powers.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Clinton Church of God.  His service will follow with Rev. Curtis Akers officiating.  His graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

