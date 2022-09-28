Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 51 Views

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm.

They will have food trucks, popcorn & snacks, and a drink booth.

Lunch will be provided, and there will also be a dunking booth, a photo booth, live music by Sweet Baby Ray, mini games, and even animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo. There will booths of all kinds, including booths with helpful information on programs for seniors, local businesses, helping agencies, and some “just for fun” booths.

Some of the dozens of organizations that will be represented with booths are Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Anderson County EMS, Caris Healthcare, Clinton Drug Store, Morning Pointe, the Oak Ridge Senior center, along with a host of others.

Attendees will also get a chance to meet the staff and volunteers at the Senior Center as well as mingle with the area seniors who make use of the center and the Office on Aging. Plus, city and county government officials are expected to drop in, along with some of the Office’s community partners.

Mayor Terry Frank will be the moderator for the event, which could also include a special guest or two.

Be sure to check in with the Office on Aging & Senior Center booth when you arrive to receive your tickets for the day, which could land you some great prizes.

The VIP sponsors for this event are County Mayor Terry Frank, ORNL Federal Credit Union’s Clinton branch, Bear Stephenson, Humana-Nace Coker, Hearing Life, Nuclear Care Partners, and WYSH Radio and owner Ron Meredith.

“Top” sponsors include Shafertech, Greg McBroom, Patriot Home Care, Victoria Bowling, MIG-Madison Insurance Group, Garly Long and Andy Williams with CIGNA.

The event would not be possible without all of the sponsors, a list that also includes:

  • Avalon Hospice
  • CometMD
  • Regina Copeland
  • Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
  • Amy Jones
  • Kathy’s Collectives
  • Rex Lynch
  • Denise Palmer
  • Paws II LLC
  • Alan Seivers
  • Dr. Daniel Startup, DDS
  • United Healthcare
  • David Vudragovich

For more information, call the Office on Aging at 865-457-3259.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall

(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.