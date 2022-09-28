Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm.

They will have food trucks, popcorn & snacks, and a drink booth.

Lunch will be provided, and there will also be a dunking booth, a photo booth, live music by Sweet Baby Ray, mini games, and even animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo. There will booths of all kinds, including booths with helpful information on programs for seniors, local businesses, helping agencies, and some “just for fun” booths.

Some of the dozens of organizations that will be represented with booths are Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Anderson County EMS, Caris Healthcare, Clinton Drug Store, Morning Pointe, the Oak Ridge Senior center, along with a host of others.

Attendees will also get a chance to meet the staff and volunteers at the Senior Center as well as mingle with the area seniors who make use of the center and the Office on Aging. Plus, city and county government officials are expected to drop in, along with some of the Office’s community partners.

Mayor Terry Frank will be the moderator for the event, which could also include a special guest or two.

Be sure to check in with the Office on Aging & Senior Center booth when you arrive to receive your tickets for the day, which could land you some great prizes.

The VIP sponsors for this event are County Mayor Terry Frank, ORNL Federal Credit Union’s Clinton branch, Bear Stephenson, Humana-Nace Coker, Hearing Life, Nuclear Care Partners, and WYSH Radio and owner Ron Meredith.

“Top” sponsors include Shafertech, Greg McBroom, Patriot Home Care, Victoria Bowling, MIG-Madison Insurance Group, Garly Long and Andy Williams with CIGNA.

The event would not be possible without all of the sponsors, a list that also includes:

Avalon Hospice

CometMD

Regina Copeland

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Amy Jones

Kathy’s Collectives

Rex Lynch

Denise Palmer

Paws II LLC

Alan Seivers

Dr. Daniel Startup, DDS

United Healthcare

David Vudragovich

For more information, call the Office on Aging at 865-457-3259.