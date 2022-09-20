Rebecca Sue Manis

Rebecca Sue Manis passed away peacefully Saturday September 10th, 2022. Becky was born October 16th, 1947, to Robert and Vera West. She leaves behind her son and daughter in law Scott and Judy Manis, granddaughter Chesney and Jason Ault, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Karen West, great grandsons Chase, Jayden, Brodie, Rowan, and Palmer Ault, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Phillip Manis, sister Peggy Grandstaff, and niece Sadonna Grandstaff.

If you knew Becky, you know how vibrant, outgoing, and fun she was, and that she never met a stranger. You would also mention her love for Elvis, her dog Presley, the color pink, and above all, her son and grandchildren. All that knew Becky were captivated by her kind heart, lively spirit, listening ear, and giddiness. She enjoyed life and did it “her way.”

The family will be conducting a celebration of life at the home of Scott and Judy Manis 250 Grandview Drive Kodak, Tn 37764 on Sunday, September 25th, 2022, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

