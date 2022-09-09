RAM: Rutledge clinic postponed, volunteers sought for Coalfield clinic

(RAM) Remote Area Medical’s free dental, vision and medical clinic set for Rutledge, Tenn. on Sept. 17-18 has been postponed until further notice due to facility damage at the planned clinic location.

“RAM is committed to helping our neighbors in Rutledge,” Clinic Manager Vicki Gregg said. “We are talking with the local leaders and stakeholders, and we look forward to announcing new dates once we have them.”

Remote Area Medical – RAM® – is a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The two-day clinic was set to take place next Saturday and Sunday at Rutledge Middle School, located at 140 Pioneer Drive.

Remote Area Medical thanks the community and volunteers for their time and efforts in preparing for the event. For more information, please visit https://www.ramusa.org/clinic-schedule/ for upcoming clinics in your area. Visit https://www.ramusa.org/bring-ram-to-your-community/ for information on bringing RAM to your community.

Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Dec. 3 clinic. The one-day clinic is to be held at Coalfield High School, located at 1720 Coal Hill Road, Coalfield, TN 37719.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up and take down, as well as overnight parking staff to greet patients. Interpreters can also volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Coalfield, Tenn. community, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.