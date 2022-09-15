Powers, Ragan discuss broadband expansion grants

(Submitted, Powers/Ragan) State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, and State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, today announced $36.8 million has been awarded in broadband expansion grants that include Anderson, Campbell and Union counties. The funds were made available through a portion of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government.

The counties will receive four grants as part of a $447 million emergency broadband package for 75 projects announced by Gov. Bill Lee earlier this week and distributed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) to improve broadband internet access statewide.

“Increasing access to high-speed broadband internet remains a high priority for our region,” Powers and Ragan said in a joint statement. “These grants will benefit countless individuals by expanding availability of this vital service to thousands of unserved homes and businesses. We remain committed to supporting additional investments that further improve the availability of broadband throughout rural Tennessee.”

Grant recipients include:

 Comcast Cable Communications: $1.7 million to expand service to 730 unserved homes and businesses in Anderson County

 Highland Communications: $15.5 million to expand service to 2,216 unserved homes and businesses in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne and Union counties

 Knoxville Utilities Board: $6.5 million to expand service to 2,618 unserved homes and businesses in Union County

 Scott County Telephone Cooperative: $13.1 million to expand service to 7,314 unserved homes and businesses in Claiborne, Hancock and Union counties

According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, one in six rural Tennesseans lacks access to broadband.

TNECD received a total of 218 applications requesting more than $1.2 billion in funding. The 75 projects that were awarded grants were chosen through a competitive selection process that included an analysis of need, ability to complete the project and strong community support.

Grant recipients include a range of internet service providers such as electrical and telephone cooperatives, local municipalities, private providers and cable companies. Each of their projects must be completed within three years.

Since 2018, TNECD has awarded nearly $120 million in broadband grants through state and federal funding to serve more than 140,000 Tennessee households.

We have additional information from the state about Tennessee’s broadband initiatives here.