Phoebe Jean Williams Humphreys, age 80, of Harriman, was called home to be with her Lord Friday, September 2, 2022.

She was born October 28, 1941 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She attended Emory Heights Baptist Church in Harriman and had a deep devotion for the Lord and enjoyed Bible study with all her heart. Phoebe was very patriotic and loved America. She would decorate for every holiday and occasion. She loved all history and instilled that in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also had a great passion for genealogy and enjoyed visiting different cemeteries to do research. Phoebe loved Swan Pond better than any other place on earth and said it was the ‘Garden Spot of the World’. She was an avid gardener and liked working in her flowers. She also had a love for

animals. Her main passion was her loving husband of almost 65 years. She was absolutely crazy in love with Curtis and was always talking about her love from the time she “chased him”, “caught him”, and “married him”. He was always “her man” until she had to leave him. Preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Clyde & Dorothy Ballard Williams; and sister, Becky Williams.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 64 years Curtis Humphreys of Harriman

Son Jeff Humphreys and wife, Melissa of Harriman

Daughter Rebekah Sharp of Lenoir City

Grandchildren Jennifer Phillips & husband, Brandon

Ali Nelson Ariks & husband, Chris

Andrew Nelson & partner, Haley Lurie

Rachel Sharp

Great-grandchildren Jaxon Court and Dagon Phillips

Sisters-in-law Phyllis Shipwash & Pat Hughes of Ten Mile

Donna Seiler & husband, Danny of Harriman

A host of extended family members & dear friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Emory Heights Baptist Church with funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Brenda Poole, Rev. Don Long, Rev. Wayne Nelson, Rev. Reves Schaefer will officiating. Interment will follow at Williams Family Cemetery with Rev. Kyle Beverly officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.