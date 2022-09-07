ORPL highlights a busy September

The Oak Ridge Public Library is offering several programs this month.

A Virtual Author Talk with Michele Borba is set for Thursday, Sept. 8 at 2 pm. Join the ORPL in conversation with bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, as she discusses her book, “Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine”.

The Library’s Know the Prose Book Club meets Sept. 8 from 4 to 5:30 pm. This month’s theme is ‘banned books’. Participants are encouraged to bring the book they are reading to share with the group.

New York City playwright Kenneth Jones will discuss the Oak Ridge Playhouse’s Premiere of “Hollywood, Nebraska” on Sept. 9 from 3 to 4 pm. It will be a chance to be the first to read and discuss a new American play before it hits the boards.

The Technology Lab will be open Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Staff is available to offer support for smartphones, tablets, and computers. Laptops and devices are also available on site.

A Virtual Author Talk with prolific British-American writer, journalist, and consummate adventurer Simon Winchester is set for Sept. 20 at 2 pm.

For locations and virtual options of the above programs, visit www.ORPL.org. For more, follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.

