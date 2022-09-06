ORFD extinguishes Sunday evening fire

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 189 Views

Crews from the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Norton Road Sunday evening.

While the structure itself suffered significant damage, no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Skrmetti sworn in as new Tennessee AG

(TN press release) Jonathan Skrmetti was sworn in as Tennessee’s 28th Attorney General this morning at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.