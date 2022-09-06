ORFD extinguishes Sunday evening fire

Crews from the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Norton Road Sunday evening.
While the structure itself suffered significant damage, no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
