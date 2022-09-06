Oak Ridge holds off Clinton, 21-14

The Clinton Dragons lost at archrival Oak Ridge for a 13th consecutive time on Friday night.

Coming in 2-0 off of wins against rebuilding William Blount and Austin-East, the Dragons had high hopes that this would be the year they snap the losing streak to their longtime nemesis, but as Coach Darell Keith opined after the game, “maybe the lights were a little too bright.”

That appeared to be the case early, as the Dragons played an uncharacteristically sluggish first quarter and trailed 14-0 after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Sharpe to Brian Kelley with 7:31 to play and a 22-yard touchdown run by De’jauvis Dozier on the final play of the period.

Clinton shook off the cobwebs and played much better on both sides of the ball starting in the second quarter, and got a dose of confidence on the final play of the first half when Josh Keith found Lucas Kendall from 4 yards out to send the game to intermission with Oak Ridge leading, 14-7.

After a scoreless third quarter, Clinton finally evened the score when Chauncey Felts scored from 4 yards out and Jacob Prewitt managed to sneak the extra point inside the right goal post to make it 14-14. The comeback, though, may have drained the Dragons a bit, as the Wildcats were able to drive down the field and answer with Dozier’s second touchdown run of the game, this one from 15 yards out.

Clinton had an opportunity to tie the game, and was driving when the officials ruled controversially that the Dragons ballcarrier had come up short of the line to gain on a fourth down play, ending their threat and giving Oak Ridge the ball at their own 46-yard line. From there, the Wildcats ran out the clock on their second win of the year in each teams’ Region opener.

Oak Ridge is now 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region play, while Clinton fell to 2-1, 0-1 to start the Region schedule.

Box score by Dan McWilliams, Courier News

Clinton 0-7-0-7—14

Oak Ridge 14-0-0-7—21

Scoring

Oak Ridge—Brian Kelley 22 pass from Peyton Sharpe (David Wilson kick), 7:31, 1st

Oak Ridge—De’jauvis Dozier 22 run (Wilson kick), 0:00, 1st

Clinton—Lucas Kendall 4 pass from Joshuah Keith (Jacob Prewitt kick), 0:00, 2nd

Clinton—Chauncey Felts 4 run (Prewitt kick), 8:02, 4th

Oak Ridge—Dozier 15 run (Wilson kick), 6:14, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 12, Oak Ridge 10

Rushes-yards: Clinton 34-168, Oak Ridge 30-132

Passing yards: Clinton 91, Oak Ridge 86

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 12-23-0, Oak Ridge 7-10-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 57-259, Oak Ridge 40-218

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-34.8, Oak Ridge 5-42.8

Return yardage: Clinton 8, Oak Ridge 70

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Oak Ridge 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 9-96, Oak Ridge 12-101

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-1, Oak Ridge 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 23:39, Oak Ridge 24:21

Time of game: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Jawan Goins 15-74, Keith 7-59, Felts 6-25 (TD), Javon Rodd 2-9, D’mon Marable 1-8, Erreese King 2-minus 3, Team 1-minus 4; Oak Ridge: Dozier 20-135 (2 TDs), Sharpe 4-13, Almani Rembert 2-8, Brandon Heyward 1-7, Team 3-minus 31

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Keith 12-22-0 91 (TD), Team 0-1-0 0; Oak Ridge: Sharpe 7-10-0 86 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Kendall 2-21 (TD), Braylon Taylor 2-12, Marable 2-11, Bryson Maddox 1-21, Goins 1-14, Elijah Batiste 1-6, Jeremiah Lee 1-4, Wesley Phillips 1-4, King 1-minus 2; Oak Ridge: Kelley 2-44 (TD), Izzy Mitchell 2-28, Heyward 1-10, Vashawn Nalls 1-8, Rembert 1-minus 4

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Blane Collins 6-209-34.8; Oak Ridge: Brennan Pearson 5-214-42.8

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Rembert 2-39

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Lee 1-8; Oak Ridge: Heyward 2-29, Team 1-2

Interceptions – yards returned…(none for either team)

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Felts; Oak Ridge: Blake Steed

Sacks – yards…(none for either team)