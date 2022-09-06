NASCAR: Gragson, Jones win at Darlington

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) In a race that had more twists and turns than a Victorian melodrama, Erik Jones put the vaunted No. 43 Chevrolet back in Victory Lane for the first time since 2014.

In the season‘s first NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, Jones held off Denny Hamlin in a 20-lap run to the finish to win the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway for the second time.

The Sunday night race took its toll on more than a handful of playoff drivers, as Jones became the first non-playoff driver to win the first postseason event since NASCAR introduced the elimination format in 2014.

The victory was Jones‘ first of the season, the third of his career, and the first for Petty GMS Racing since that organization was formed by merger before the 2022 campaign. The win was No. 200 for the 43 car number, which NASCAR Hall of Famer and car owner Richard Petty drove to seven series championships.

Tyler Reddick ran third, followed by pole winner Joey Logano, who vaulted to the top of the playoff standings, six points clear of second-place William Byron, who finished eighth on Sunday.

For a complete recap of Sunday’s race, follow this link to MRN’s website.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/NASCAR.com) At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

After passing Gragson for second place on Lap 144 of 147, Larson got a strong run on Creed, then the leader, coming to the white flag. Larson steered his No. 17 Chevrolet to the inside of Creed’s Camaro, and the drivers raced side-by-side through the first two corners.

Creed brushed the outside wall, and Larson got loose beneath him, allowing Gragson to gain ground. Creed cut down his right front tire and buried his car into Turn 3, hitting the outside wall in a shower of sparks.

Gragson found room to the inside, slapped the outside wall near the exit of Turn 4 as Creed rode the fence and powered ahead in the last 200 yards to claim his second victory in the last three races at ‘The Lady in Black’ and the ninth of his career.

The late-race pyrotechnics took place under the lights after a rain delay that stopped the proceedings for 2 hours, 37 minutes, 22 seconds.

Creed held onto second place, crossing the finish line 0.794 seconds behind the race winner. In the last-lap chaos, Larson slipped to fifth behind Justin Allgaier and AJ Allmendinger.

For a recap of Saturday’s race, follow this link to NASCAR.com.