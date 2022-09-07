More info released on OR house fire

A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire.

Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.

A resident, who was home at the time of the fire, suffered injuries described as “not life-threatening.”

That individual was assessed at the scene by a crew from the Anderson County EMS but refused transport by ambulance to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is under investigation.

“The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to thank the nearby community for their support to the family and firefighters during this incident,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said in a press release.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department is always reminding everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).