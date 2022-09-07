More info released on OR house fire

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 379 Views

A home on Norton Road in Oak Ridge was described as “a total loss” after a Sunday afternoon fire.

Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire at 104 Norton Road at around 5 pm Sunday, and when they arrived, crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes after the arrival of the first emergency responders, but crews remained on scene for the next several hours puttingout hot spots.

A resident, who was home at the time of the fire, suffered injuries described as “not life-threatening.”

That individual was assessed at the scene by a crew from the Anderson County EMS but refused transport by ambulance to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is under investigation.

“The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to thank the nearby community for their support to the family and firefighters during this incident,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said in a press release.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department is always reminding everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDH receives grant funding to improve maternal health outcomes

(TDH) The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has received a $5 million competitive federal grant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.