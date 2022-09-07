Mickie Kay Frady Gregory, age 67, of Kingston

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Mickie Kay Frady Gregory, age 67, of Kingston passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born December 13, 1954, in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  She loved her family and especially her grandchildren.  Mickie Kay enjoyed visiting thrift stores and also watching westerns.  She had a strong faith in God and had a great testimony.  She had worked for many years as a maintenance supervisor for Flying J Travel Centers.  Preceded in death by her parents, G.W. & Mary May Frady; sister, Janice Ward; brothers, Lewis Frady and Gary “Chigger” Frady.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 49 years     Michael Gregory of Kingston

Daughters                              Jennifer Reed & husband, Derek of Kingston

                                                Christina Couch & husband, Ronnie of Kingston

Grandchildren                       Marcus Couch, Abby Couch, Brandon Reed, Molly Reed, Ally Reed

Brother                                  Thomas “Dudley” Frady & wife, Bonnie of Harriman

Sisters                                   Theresa Beaver & husband, Dan of Salisbury, NC

                                               Harriett Desousa of Apollo Beach, Florida

Sister-in-law                          Sue Smith & husband, Ed of Atworth, GA

Several extended family members and friends

Family & friends will meet at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Poplar Springs Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Robert “Bob” Hazel, age 80 of Clinton

Robert “Bob” Hazel, age 80 of Clinton, TN went home to be with his Lord …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.