Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Perryman.

She leaves behind her mother, Vickie Lynn Robbins of Clinton, TN; son, Jimmy Robertson (Christy) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Heather Ward (Matt) of McKenzie, TN; brother, Anthony Trentham of Knoxville, TN; sister, April Gifford of Lake City, TN, and she also leaves behind several grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time by Jones Mortuary.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

James (Jim) Ridenour, age 67, of Coalfield (formerly of Andersonville)

James (Jim) Ridenour, age 67, of Coalfield, TN (formerly of Andersonville, TN) passed away Sunday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.