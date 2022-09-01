Meet playwright Kenneth Jones to discuss Oak Ridge Playhouse’s premiere of ‘Hollywood, Nebraska’

(Oak Ridge Public Library) New York City playwright Kenneth Jones and Oak Ridge Poet Laureate and University of Tennessee professor Dr. Erin Elizabeth Smith will host a lively Q&A on Friday, Sept. 9 about the upcoming Oak Ridge Playhouse world premiere of Jones’ comedy HOLLYWOOD, NEBRASKA.

Attendees will be the first to read and discuss the new American play before it hits the boards.

The play, sponsored by TownePlace Suites by Marriott, is opening Sept. 23, and running select dates through Oct. 2.

Scripts will be distributed in advance so readers can discuss and ask questions about the characters, conflicts, and world of the play following the interview. The floor will be opened up for questions for the author from both the virtual and in-person audiences.

The Q&A will take place at the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium from 3 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Those interested in attending can register at www.ORPL.org to attend virtually or in person. A recording will not be available for later viewing.

Tickets for Hollywood, Nebraska can be purchased beginning Sept. 5 on www.orplayhouse.com.

Beginning Sept. 6, tickets can be purchased by calling the box office Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at (865) 482-4877. Tickets to the show are $26.50 for Adults/Seniors and $23.50 with a Student ID.

For more information, visit www.ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter (@OakRidgePubLib.).