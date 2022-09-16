MEDIC to compete against Florida blood center in advance of Gator, Vol football showdown

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will compete against Florida’s LifeSouth Blood Center from September 19th through the 23rd in the annual blood drive competition leading up to next weekend’s Florida/UT football game in Knoxville. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye orange t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin. All donors are automatically entered to win a tailgate basket.
MEDIC says it currently has less than ½ day inventory of O Positive blood. All O Positive donors that are healthy and well are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.
Appointments are always encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff does anticipate a wait for donors during the promotion week. Appointments can be made by calling 865-524-3074.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.