MEDIC teams with Eddie Check, competes against Florida blood center

MEDIC is teaming up with Eddie Check again this year to offer free PSA testing to men over 40 this Thursday and Friday.

MEDIC will compete against LifeSouth Blood Center from September 19th through the 23rd in the annual blood drive competition. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye orange t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin. All donors are automatically entered to win a tailgate basket. 

Appointments are always encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff does anticipate a wait for donors during the promotion week. Appointments can be made by calling 865-524-3074, or by visiting www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

