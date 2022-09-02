MEDIC preparing for busy fall months

(MEDIC press release) It’s football time in Tennessee, and MEDIC is continuing its tradition of fall festivities with the annual Eddie Check on September 15th and 16th and the competition against LifeSouth Blood Center from the 19th – 23rd.

On the 15th and 16th, male donors will receive a free PSA test at any MEDIC donor center or mobile drive. Men who may be deferred or not eligible to donate can do the PSA test only. AEL will provide results.

From September 19th – 23rd, MEDIC will compete against LifeSouth Blood Center to see which organization can collect the most products. The competition is a great way to get in the spirit of football season and celebrate the UT versus Florida game weekend. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin.

“We have always been proud of our collaboration with Eddie Check and the ability to provide this free resource to men in our region,” said director of communications and public relations Kristy Altman. “The Eddie Check event always pre-empts our competition versus LifeSouth and we are excited about going head-to-head this year. This is a great opportunity for both blood centers to have some fun and collect much-needed products to stabilize our inventory levels.”

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for major area hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Healthcare System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center along with other regional centers. The blood on the shelves right now is the blood used in an emergency. It takes at least three days for collected red blood cells to be tested and processed and ready for distribution to hospitals.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment or visit medicblood.org/donate or download the new MEDIC donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.