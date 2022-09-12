Mary Jo Phillips, age 85 of Wartburg

Mary Jo Phillips, age 85 of Wartburg, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

She was born and raised in Beech Fork and lived her whole life in this area. Mary belonged to Rock Hill Baptist Church of New River. She enjoyed crochet, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Nellie Phillips; husband Earl Phillips; son Bruce Phillips; 3 infant children; grandsons Eric Phillips and Wayne Phillips; and daughter-in-law Sherry Phillips.

Mary is survived by her children Ricky Phillips and wife Christine of Wartburg, Gary Phillips and wife Barbara of New River, Cindy Braden, and Earl Phillips and wife Teresa of Oliver Springs; sister Evelyn Guy and husband Joe of Knoxville; also, by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. A funeral service will follow at 6:00PM with Pastor Gary Armes officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 12:30PM at Patterson Cemetery in New River.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.

