Louie Bluie Festival returns to Cove Lake State Park Saturday

(Campbell Culture Coalition) The 2022 Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival is this weekend! Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, Tennessee, the festival will feature a wide variety of musicians and artists. Come prepared to eat well, shop, and enjoy some incredible sounds!

The maker’s market will be an excellent place to pick up some unique holiday gifts or something for yourself. Some of the makers will even be doing demonstrations at their booths. Visit www.louiebluie.org for more information on which makers, artists, and food vendors will be at this year’s festival!

New this year! Guests will be able to scan QR codes at the park to view a festival map and schedule from their phones.

It’s free to attend, but donations to the Campbell Culture Coalition are accepted at the gate.