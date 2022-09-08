Longtime Rockwood Police Chief Stinnett passes away

The Rockwood Police Department says that Chief Bill Stinnett passed away this morning at his home. Chief Stinnett was in law enforcement for 37 years, according to the announcement on social media, all of it with the Rockwood Police Department.

Chief Stinnett was described as “a devoted husband, father, and public servant.”

The post continues by saying that Chief Stinnett “gave his all to not only this department but to the citizens of Rockwood and he will be missed.”

The department says it will update the community on funeral arrangements when they are finalized.