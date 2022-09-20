Local Sports Update

The AP high school football polls were released on Monday after the conclusion of week 5 of the regular season.

In Class 6A, Maryville remains #3.

In Class 5A, West remains #2, with Karns and Powell in the “others receiving votes” category.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains ensconced at #1 with Anderson County firmly entrenched in the #2 spot.

In Class 3A, Alcoa continues to sit atop the poll, with Gatlinburg-Pittman ranked sixth, Sweetwater 7th and Kingston fell to 10th after losing to Sweetwater on Friday.

In Class 1A, Coalfield is ranked at #6.

SCHEDULE, WEEK 6

(Thursday) West at Alcoa

(Friday) Chattanooga Central at Clinton (WYSH, The Eye Center Pregame Show starts at 7, followed by the 7:30 kickoff of Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football.)

Elizabethton at Anderson County

Campbell County at Kingston

Sunbright at Jellico

Oakdale at Oliver Springs

Powell at Halls

Harriman at Rockwood

Central at Hardin Valley

Bearden at Fulton

Karns at Carter

Grainger at Union County

SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 9/19/22

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton 3 Loudon 0

York Institute 3 Oliver Springs 0