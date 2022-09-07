‘Living History Days’ at Hall Cabins Sept. 17 & 18

Everyone is invited to “Living History Days” at the Historic David Hall Cabins.

The annual event will be held Saturday, September 17th and Saturday, September 18th, from 9 am to 6 pm each day at 830 Old Edgmoor Road in Claxton.

You’re invited to take a step back in time as you visit one of the earliest homes and businesses in Anderson County. David Hall was a Revolutionary War solider who ran a tavern and inn at the spot where the cabins sit to this day. He and his family are buried in a cemetery just a few hundred feet from the cabins.

During “Living History Days,” attendees will be treated to demonstrations of blacksmithing, leatherworking, soap making, butter churning and more. There will also be re-enactors portraying Civil War soldiers and live music.

On Saturday the 17th, the Clinch Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate Constitution Day with a bell-ringing ceremony at 4 pm.

In addition to all of that, there will also be numerous historical documents and photos on display and food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted for the David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund.

Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a great day with friends and neighbors at this unique and historic venue.

For more information or directions, contact Harold or Libby Bumgardner at 865-945-3807.