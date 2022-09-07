‘Living History Days’ at Hall Cabins Sept. 17 & 18

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 46 Views

Everyone is invited to “Living History Days” at the Historic David Hall Cabins.

The annual event will be held Saturday, September 17th and Saturday, September 18th, from 9 am to 6 pm each day at 830 Old Edgmoor Road in Claxton.

You’re invited to take a step back in time as you visit one of the earliest homes and businesses in Anderson County. David Hall was a Revolutionary War solider who ran a tavern and inn at the spot where the cabins sit to this day. He and his family are buried in a cemetery just a few hundred feet from the cabins.

During “Living History Days,” attendees will be treated to demonstrations of blacksmithing, leatherworking, soap making, butter churning and more. There will also be re-enactors portraying Civil War soldiers and live music.

On Saturday the 17th, the Clinch Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate Constitution Day with a bell-ringing ceremony at 4 pm.

In addition to all of that, there will also be numerous historical documents and photos on display and food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted for the David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund.

Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a great day with friends and neighbors at this unique and historic venue.

For more information or directions, contact Harold or Libby Bumgardner at 865-945-3807.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDH receives grant funding to improve maternal health outcomes

(TDH) The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has received a $5 million competitive federal grant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.