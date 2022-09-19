Linden Elementary School mourning teacher lost in car accident

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The school family at Oak Ridge’s Linden Elementary School is in mourning today after a beloved teacher was killed in a traffic accident last week.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that second-grade teacher, 57-year-old Aimee Dixon, was killed in the crash, which occurred last Monday. The THP reports that Dixon had been headed east on Highway 62 near Big Mountain Church Road when a westbound vehicle lost control and struck a guardrail before crossing over into the opposite lane and colliding with her car. A third vehicle traveling behind Dixon was also involved in the wreck.

Dixon died from her injuries.

An email sent last week by school official to parents, teachers and staff members, Dixon was described as “a passionate person who always wanted everyone to know how loved and important they are.” She had been a teacher at Linden for the last ten years.

Additional counselors will be on hand all day at Linden Elementary in support of students, teachers and staff members, and school officials asked any parent who feels their child may need some additional support to contact a school administrator or counselor.

