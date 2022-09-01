Linda Lou Paxton, age 75, of Clinton

Linda Lou Paxton, age 75, of Clinton, TN passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, in Clinton, TN at her daughter’s home.  She loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time with them.  In her younger days, she loved gardening. She was very giving, had a big heart, especially for the less fortunate ones.  Anyone who came to her house she felt the need to feed them before they left.  Linda enjoyed reading and also eating at Hoskins Drug Store Restaurant. 

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Gilmore Paxton; son, Ricci Myers; grandparents, Elza and Mary Lou Rattliff, and Lonus and Annis Paxton; brothers, Ronnie Paxton, Ricky Paxton, and Billy Kesterson; also her special friend, George Osbourne.

She is survived by her mother, Juanita Kesterson of Clinton, TN; daughters, Traci Linn Meredith and Ron of Clinton, TN, also Karri Ann McKamey and Gene of Jacksboro, TN; grandchildren, Destini Morgan and Toby, Demi Moore, Brandon Stout, and Leighton McKamey; great grandchildren, Dylanie Traverse, Tully Morgan, Dawson Stout, and Tyson Stout.

The family will be having a private service for Linda at a later date. Anyone wishing to go to this service in Gratis, Ohio should contact Traci at 865-200-6223 for date and time of service.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of services.

