Linda George Duncan of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Linda George Duncan of Clinton, passed away on Monday September 12, 2022. She was longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. Linda is preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Billie George. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lynn Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Leslie Duncan; and granddaughters, Eliza and Hannah. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville

Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville passed away on September 7, 2022 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.