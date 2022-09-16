Linda George Duncan of Clinton, passed away on Monday September 12, 2022. She was longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. Linda is preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Billie George. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lynn Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Leslie Duncan; and granddaughters, Eliza and Hannah. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.holleygamble.com
