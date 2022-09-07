Lesa Kay Miller, age 55, of Andersonville

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 77 Views

Lesa Kay Miller, age 55, of Andersonville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Lesa liked to sing and dance, and she was always the life of the party.
Lesa leaves behind her father, Paul Compton of CA; mother, Carol Manzano of CA; husband of 30 years, Charles “Chuck” Stevens; sons, Jeremy Miller and Josh Stevens of Clinton, TN; brother, Michael Manzano and his wife of CA; sister, Shawnee Compton of CA, and four grandchildren.
Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Robert “Bob” Hazel, age 80 of Clinton

Robert “Bob” Hazel, age 80 of Clinton, TN went home to be with his Lord …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.