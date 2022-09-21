Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton. Larry was born March 17, 1952, in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Merida and Flora Hicks Ooten. Throughout his life Larry loved going fishing with his dad, playing cards with anyone, going to flea markets, an avid dog lover, antique cars, and going to car shows. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Cecil Ooten; sisters, Joyce O’Conner, Katherine Ooten, and Phyllis Ooten; brother-in-law, Hubert Watson.

He is survived by sister, Jean Watson; brother, Jr Ooten & wife Nancy Ooten; brother, Jack Ooten & wife Mary; sister, June Watts; brother, Keith Ooten & wife Paulette; brother, Carl Ooten & wife Jan; brother, Jerry Ooten & wife Gretchen; sister, Tammy Ooten; sister-in-law, Barbara Ooten; brother-in-law, Kenneth O’Conner.

86 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Curtis Akers officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am (EST), Friday at Neal Cemetery in Morgan County. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com