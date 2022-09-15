Larry C. Vinyard, age 81 of Claxton passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 after a four month battle with stomach cancer. Larry was born August 3, 1941 in Knoxville, TN. He was an ordained minister and member of New Hope Baptist Church. Larry was very proud of his service to his country as a United States Marine. He was an avid bowler and won several trophies. He loved Tennessee Vols Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Larry was preceded in death by infant son, John Elbert Vinyard; parents, Cliffon and Mary Vinyard; brother, Phillip Vineyard; sister, Patsy Sharp; son-in-law, Brad Thompson.

He is survived by mother of his children, Joyce Rosenbalm; daughters, Amanda Vinyard, Laura Lindsey & partner Rick Crowder, and Kimberly Stilwell & husband Jonathon; grandchildren, Marissa Lindsey, Jonathan Lindsey & wife Destiny, Sadie Thompson, and Samuel Vinyard; great grandchildren, Daisy Mae and London Dae Lindsey; sister, Phyllis McCarty; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Lenny & Charlene Landis and Michael and Elizabeth Eldridge.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Friends and family will meet at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 1:15 pm Sunday and go in procession to Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com