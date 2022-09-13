Kenneth Ray Patton, 65, of Oliver Springs

Kenneth Ray Patton, age 65, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10th, 2022. Kenny was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church, and he loved the Lord. His grandson, Wesson, was his entire world. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, building stuff, and working at the wood mill. Kenny was an avid NASCAR fan and Tennessee Vols fan. He will be remembered as a generous man who had a heart of gold. He would help anyone who asked, but he never expected anything in return; he never met a stranger. Kenny was a loving husband to his wife, Helen, for almost 30 years. He was a wonderful dad, brother, friend, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Patton; brother, Billy Joe Patton; and special nephew, Joseph Dillman.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Patton of Oliver Springs, TN; daughter, Cheyenne Patton and her boyfriend Matthew Hatfield of Clinton, TN; grandson, Wesson Ray Patton of Clinton, TN; step sons, Paul Hammons and Billy Hammons of Crossville, TN; step daughter, Debbie Bryant of Crossville, TN; brothers, Eugene Patton of Sparta, TN, Willie Patton of Harriman, TN; sisters, Martha Hall of Union, OH, Wanda Baker and husband John of Oliver Springs, TN, Clara Belle McCoy of Toledo, OH, Nancy Patton of Clinton, TN, Danita “Sissy” Huckaby and husband Teddy of Powell, TN; nephew, Justin Morrison aka “Luke Combs” as his Uncle Kenny called him; niece, April Gentry; favorite cousin, Joan and Frank Jones of Sparta, TN; special friends, Ronnie and Beverly Crane, Anita Dillon, and Nancy Byrd.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Thursday, September 15th , 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Kenny’s funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Fred Long officiating. Following the funeral service, the family and friends will meet at New Bon Air Cemetery in Sparta, TN around 3:30 p.m. for his interment.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.