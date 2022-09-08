Joseph “Larry” Gentry, age 66, went home to be with the Jesus on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He played lead guitar for The Simmons Family gospel group for 13 years. He loved to play the guitar.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Masil Leach; step-father, Vernon Leach; nephew, David A. Leach; by brother-in-law, Tony C. Coward, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Gentry; by brother, David Leach (Donna); by sister, Rebecca Acord (Brian); by sister-in-law, Debbie Vanzant (Donald) by nieces, Kyra Leach, Katie Williamson, Hope Dickenson, Heather Coward Long and husband Carson; by nephews, Clay Coward and Amanda, and Andrew Leach; by great nieces and nephews, Makayla Long Thompson, Krystina Coward Thompson, Abigail Coward and Elijah Coward; by great nephews, Andrew Long and Braden Long; by great great-niece Kamryn Long.

A special thanks to Kenny and Mary Burgess for helping Linda.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2022 between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Morgan & Keith Massengale officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Gentry family. www.sharpfh.com