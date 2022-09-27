James (Jim) Ridenour, age 67, of Coalfield (formerly of Andersonville)

James (Jim) Ridenour, age 67, of Coalfield, TN (formerly of Andersonville, TN) passed away Sunday September 25th at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge after a lengthy illness. His enjoyments included country life and his beloved pets. Proceeded in death by Mother (Ada Ridenour), Father (Oscar Ridenour) and Brother (Charles Ridenour). Survived by loving wife Lisa Ridenour, Son (Dustin Coin), Mother/Father-in-law (Jackie and Wilbur Warwick). Including but not limited to a host of cousins, nieces/nephews, sisters/brothers-in-law, and special friends.

No memorial services will be done per Jim’s wishes. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and doctors who cared for Jim during his hospital stay and illness. www.holleygamble.com

