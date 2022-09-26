HSFB: Week 6 scores, Week 7 schedules

Jim Harris

AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, WEEK 6

Clinton 51 Chattanooga Central 21

Anderson County 35 Elizabethton 34 (OT)

Oliver Springs 40 Oakdale 12

Kingston 41 Campbell County 40

Sunbright 48 Jellico 21

Carter 37 Karns 35

Bearden 43 Fulton 19

Farragut 58 South-Doyle 14

Central 17 Hardin Valley 14

Powell 33 Halls 3

Rockwood 47 Harriman 0

Grainger 33 Union County 12

Gordonsville 42 Coalfield 21

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Clinton at Campbell County (Eye Center Pregame Show at 6:30, kickoff at 7 pm on WYSH)

(Friday) Anderson County at Carter

Oak Ridge at Powell

Karns at Lenoir City

McMinn Central at Kingston

Oliver Springs at Harriman

Sevier County at Halls

Hardin Valley at Farragut

Central at Cocke County

Scott at Gibbs

Oneida at Rockwood

Fulton at South-Doyle

Oakdale at Sunbright

York Institute at Wartburg

Heritage at West

Midway at Coalfield

Union County at Austin-East

Hancock County at Jellico

