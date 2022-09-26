HSFB: Week 6 scores, Week 7 schedules

AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, WEEK 6
Clinton 51 Chattanooga Central 21
Anderson County 35 Elizabethton 34 (OT)
Oliver Springs 40 Oakdale 12
Kingston 41 Campbell County 40
Sunbright 48 Jellico 21
Carter 37 Karns 35
Bearden 43 Fulton 19
Farragut 58 South-Doyle 14
Central 17 Hardin Valley 14
Powell 33 Halls 3
Rockwood 47 Harriman 0
Grainger 33 Union County 12
Gordonsville 42 Coalfield 21
WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Clinton at Campbell County (Eye Center Pregame Show at 6:30, kickoff at 7 pm on WYSH)
(Friday) Anderson County at Carter
Oak Ridge at Powell
Karns at Lenoir City
McMinn Central at Kingston
Oliver Springs at Harriman
Sevier County at Halls
Hardin Valley at Farragut
Central at Cocke County
Scott at Gibbs
Oneida at Rockwood
Fulton at South-Doyle
Oakdale at Sunbright
York Institute at Wartburg
Heritage at West
Midway at Coalfield
Union County at Austin-East
Hancock County at Jellico