HSFB: Week 4 scores, Week 5 schedules

Jim Harris 4 hours ago

WEEK 4 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Clinton 54 Cherokee 12

Anderson County 41 Rhea County 38

Farragut 24 Oak Ridge 0

Campbell County 34 Morristown East 33

North Greene 32 Jellico 28

Sale Creek 37 Harriman 28

Alcoa 27 Maryville 14

Austin-East 24 Scott 6

Coalfield 40 Sunbright 0

Oakdale 28 Wartburg 6

West 47 Fulton 12

Karns 31 Tennessee High 6

Powell 31 Science Hill 24

Tellico Plains 40 Midway 0

Kingston 24 Rockwood 15

Sevier County 19 Pigeon Forge 0

Heritage 38 William Blount 20

WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Oakdale at Coalfield (OEB Law Game of the Week #1 on BBB-TV)

CAK at Webb

(Friday) Powell at Clinton (Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football, Pregame at 7, kickoff at 7:30 on WYSH)

South-Doyle at Anderson County (OEB Law Game of the Week #2 on BBB-TV)

Lenoir City at Oak Ridge

Campbell County at Karns

Jellico at Unaka

Greenback at Oliver Springs

Halls at Cocke County

Gibbs at Fulton

Heritage at Central

Bearden at Maryville

Wartburg at Midway

Rockwood at Monterey

West at Sevier County

Harriman at Sunbright

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County

Sweetwater at Kingston

