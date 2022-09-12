HSFB: Week 4 scores, Week 5 schedules

WEEK 4 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Clinton 54 Cherokee 12
Anderson County 41 Rhea County 38
Farragut 24 Oak Ridge 0
Campbell County 34 Morristown East 33
North Greene 32 Jellico 28
Sale Creek 37 Harriman 28
Alcoa 27 Maryville 14
Austin-East 24 Scott 6
Coalfield 40 Sunbright 0
Oakdale 28 Wartburg 6
West 47 Fulton 12
Karns 31 Tennessee High 6
Powell 31 Science Hill 24
Tellico Plains 40 Midway 0
Kingston 24 Rockwood 15
Sevier County 19 Pigeon Forge 0
Heritage 38 William Blount 20
WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Oakdale at Coalfield (OEB Law Game of the Week #1 on BBB-TV)
CAK at Webb
(Friday) Powell at Clinton (Lowe’s Tows Friday Night Football, Pregame at 7, kickoff at 7:30 on WYSH)
South-Doyle at Anderson County (OEB Law Game of the Week #2 on BBB-TV)
Lenoir City at Oak Ridge
Campbell County at Karns
Jellico at Unaka
Greenback at Oliver Springs
Halls at Cocke County
Gibbs at Fulton
Heritage at Central
Bearden at Maryville
Wartburg at Midway
Rockwood at Monterey
West at Sevier County
Harriman at Sunbright
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County
Sweetwater at Kingston