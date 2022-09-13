HSFB polls after week 4

AP HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS AFTER WEEK 4

6A: Maryville falls one spot to #3 after losing at home to Alcoa on Friday. Dobyns-Bennett is #4.

5A: West remains #2, while three area teams (Powell, Oak Ridge, Karns) are just outside the top 10 in the “others receiving votes” category.

4A: Greeneville remains #1, but Anderson County remains a solid #2, receiving three first-place votes in this week’s poll.

3A: Alcoa is solidly #1, with Kingston at #6, Gatlinburg-Pittman #7, and Sweetwater at #9. Loudon is just outside the top 10 this week.

1A: Coalfield moved up two spots to #7 this week and will host Oakdale, which sits just outside the top 10, on Thursday night on BBB-TV.

