Hoskins joins fight against childhood cancer

Jim Harris 6 hours ago

In honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and in memory of the late Joseph Dillman, all day today (Wednesday, September 21st), Hoskins Drug Store on Main Street in downtown Clinton, across from the Courthouse, will donate half of their soda fountain sales to both raise awareness of, and to combat, childhood cancer.

Joseph was a Claxton native taken too soon by a rare form of childhood cancer in 2015. His battle inspired his community and people around the world with his bravery, positive attitude and perseverance in the face of the disease.

