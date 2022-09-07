Holiday Bureau sign-ups coming in October

The Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge has announced the dates for those wishing to sign up for assistance this holiday season to do so.

Since 1945, the Holiday Bureau, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has provided toys, books, games, homegoods, food, etc. to low income families of Anderson County. All of these items are received through donations from the community, and are then prepared and recycled for give-out by unpaid volunteers. Volunteers work year-round in order to create the best possible holiday experience for families in need. Although the agency’s efforts are concentrated during the holiday season, assistance is given year round for those who are income eligible.

Assistance in the form of food and Christmas presents is available for income-eligible residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top and all of Anderson County.

Sign-ups will be held at the Holiday Bureau’s office on Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge on four Saturdays in October: the 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 9 am to 1 pm each day, and on Tuesday, October 11th from 9 am to 1 pm at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

If you have a Food Stamp award letter, organizers say it contains all the information they will need to check your eligibility and sign you up. If you do not have that document, you will need to bring with you a photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence, such as a utility bill, for example.

The Holiday Bureau runs on the generosity of others, and with that in mind, provide this list of items they are always accepting:

Monetary Contributions

Electronics: Radios, CD & DVD Players, Calculators, Computers

Christmas Trees, Decorations, Lights, and Wrapping Paper

Jewelry and Jewelry Boxes

Small Household Items: Knick Knacks, Pictures, Etc.

Repairable Used Toys, Books, and Games

New Toys, Books and Games

Bicycles, Tricycles, and Riding Toys

Nonperishable Food Items

Non-monetary donations may be brought in during business hours or placed in “toys” box outside of building.

For more information, follow this link to www.holidaybureau.org, or call 865-483-7831.