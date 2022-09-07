Holiday Bureau sign-ups coming in October

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 57 Views

The Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge has announced the dates for those wishing to sign up for assistance this holiday season to do so.

Since 1945, the Holiday Bureau, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has provided toys, books, games, homegoods, food, etc. to low income families of Anderson County. All of these items are received through donations from the community, and are then prepared and recycled for give-out by unpaid volunteers. Volunteers work year-round in order to create the best possible holiday experience for families in need. Although the agency’s efforts are concentrated during the holiday season, assistance is given year round for those who are income eligible.

Assistance in the form of food and Christmas presents is available for income-eligible residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top and all of Anderson County.

Sign-ups will be held at the Holiday Bureau’s office on Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge on four Saturdays in October: the 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 9 am to 1 pm each day, and on Tuesday, October 11th from 9 am to 1 pm at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

If you have a Food Stamp award letter, organizers say it contains all the information they will need to check your eligibility and sign you up. If you do not have that document, you will need to bring with you a photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence, such as a utility bill, for example.

The Holiday Bureau runs on the generosity of others, and with that in mind, provide this list of items they are always accepting:

  • Monetary Contributions
  • Electronics: Radios, CD & DVD Players, Calculators, Computers
  • Christmas Trees, Decorations, Lights, and Wrapping Paper
  • Jewelry and Jewelry Boxes
  • Small Household Items: Knick Knacks, Pictures, Etc.
  • Repairable Used Toys, Books, and Games
  • New Toys, Books and Games
  • Bicycles, Tricycles, and Riding Toys
  • Nonperishable Food Items

Non-monetary donations may be brought in during business hours or placed in “toys” box outside of building.

For more information, follow this link to www.holidaybureau.org, or call 865-483-7831.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AG: Tennessee to receive around $13M from $438.5M JUUL settlement

(TN Attorney General’s Office) Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today a $438.5 million agreement in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.