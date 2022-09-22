Have a little fall fun in Claxton on Saturday

Come on out and support the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department and have some fall fun this Saturday, September 24th.

Everyone is invited to come out to the ball fields next to the Claxton Community Park this Saturday from 2 to 8 pm for an afternoon/early evening of bounce houses and other inflatables, cornhole and concessions. There will be live music as well, so bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the tunes and a day spent with your friends and neighbors.

All proceeds from this fall fun day and community concert will help out the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department.