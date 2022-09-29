GSMNP announces temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail today (Thursday, September 29)

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on Thursday, September 29 to complete routine maintenance operations started earlier this month. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. 

Park crews will also temporarily close Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail on Thursday, September 29 until 9:00 a.m. to accommodate heavy equipment traveling in both directions on the one-way road for the Ephraim Bales cabin rehabilitation project. The roadway will be closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists during this time period for the safety of visitors and efficiency of operations along the narrow road corridor. Overnight backcountry users with reservations beginning along Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail will be provided access during the brief closure period by showing a copy of their valid backcountry permit or LeConte Lodge reservation to park staff at the gate. Reservation holders should expect delays to allow for passing vehicle coordination. 

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.

