Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 30, 1939 in the Dutch Valley community where she lived her whole life. She was a loving and devoted wife to J.L. Pack for 46 years, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family immensely. She was a co-owner of Nola & Glenna’s Upholstery in the Marlow community for over 20 years. Glenna sang for the Lord her whole life as part of the Wilson Sisters group and was a longtime and faithful member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She was always trying to help her family and others, whether it be by providing a meal, a helping hand, or prayers for anyone in need. Her family will miss her greatly, but is joyful in knowing she’s now with her Savior.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Pack; parents, Oscar Wilson and Martha Delberta Long Wilson; sisters, Betty Ruth Wilson, Patricia Ann Wilson, Jewel Gouge, Mary Lee, and Nola Howard; brothers, Rev. Bill Wilson and Robert “Bob” Wilson; brothers-in-law, Robert Lee, Carlos Johnson, Phillip Taylor, Tom Stubbs, Jerry Haynes and Berl Howard; sister-in-law, Maggie Lackey Wilson. Survivors include; sons, Jonathan Pack and wife Misty of Clinton, Jeffrey Pack and wife Alicia of Clinton; sisters, Bonnie Stubbs, Molly Kennedy & husband Billy, Dixie Haynes, Rosa Manning & husband Charles, and Gertie Johnson; grandchildren, Kaylee Bradshaw & husband Robby, Lindsey Pack, Heather Lane & husband Chase, Logan Pack & wife Hannah, and Emma Pack; great grandchildren, Aedyn Pack, Isaiah Lane and J.L. Lane.

All services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with Rev. Charles Northrup officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11AM-2PM at Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church immediately followed by the funeral at 2PM and then the graveside service being held at Long Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs is in charge of arrangements.