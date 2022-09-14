Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville passed away on September 7, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960 in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. Gary lived in Cleveland Ohio and has lived in Tennessee for forty five years. He was of the Baptist faith and went to Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents Virdeth West and Ruby West and wife Edith Byrge West and brother Jerry West.

He is survived by:

Sons Ryan West

Gary Shane West

Special Friends Carl Daugherty

Ron Evans

Sister Lisa West

Niece Amanda Adcock

Grandchildren Landon West, Briann Asberry, Madison West, Riley West

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4:00PM – 5:00PM, Tuesday September 13, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral Service: 5:00PM, Tuesday September 13, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Sam Foust Cemetery in Lake City with Military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

You may also view Gary's obituary and guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com