Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville

Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville passed away on September 7, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960 in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. Gary lived in Cleveland Ohio and has lived in Tennessee for forty five years. He was of the Baptist faith and went to Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his parents Virdeth West and Ruby West and wife Edith Byrge West and brother Jerry West.

He is survived by: 

Sons                        Ryan West

                                Gary Shane West

Special Friends        Carl Daugherty

                                 Ron Evans

Sister                        Lisa West

Niece                        Amanda Adcock

Grandchildren           Landon West, Briann Asberry, Madison West, Riley West

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4:00PM – 5:00PM, Tuesday September 13, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral Service: 5:00PM, Tuesday September 13, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Sam Foust Cemetery in Lake City with Military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. 

You may also view Gary’s obituary and guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.comHatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

