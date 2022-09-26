Football not only contest Tennessee won vs. Florida

MEDIC Regional Blood Center won its annual blood drive competition with LifeSouth Blood Center in Florida last week. The annual competition is held in the week leading up to the Florida/Tennessee football game, and the winner is the center that collects the most blood donations during that week. This year, MEDIC collected 1526 blood donations while LifeSouth collected 1404, giving the Vols the weekend sweep of the Gators as the football team (you may have heard) defeated Florida, 38-33, at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Next up will the annual Blue/Orange Blood Drive competition between MEDIC and their counterparts in Kentucky leading up to the Vol/Wildcat football game in November.

To learn more about donating blood, including directions to MEDIC’s fixed donor centers and a list of upcoming blood drives, you can call 865-524-3074 or visit www.medicblood.org. While appointments are preferred, walk-in donors will not be turned away, and you can make an appointment either by phone or online.

