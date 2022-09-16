Final ORNL FCU Summer Session is Saturday

(ORNL FCU) Bluegrass groups Songs From The Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s final Summer Sessions concert this Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM. The concert is FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN. Local food truck vendors will be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks.

Songs From The Road Band is an award-winning Asheville, North Carolina-based bluegrass band known for their lively and exciting shows. The group features Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo). The band has six albums under its belt, and their most recent single “Outside Of Omaha” went to number one on the Bluegrass Today Grassicana chart.

Founded 17 years ago with the simple desire to play original and powerful bluegrass, the Henhouse Prowlers are a unique quartet whose performances give audiences a sense of how much they love what they do. Their records, while based in a traditional bluegrass sound, explore their collective life experiences through songwriting and intricate instrumentation. The Prowlers have traveled worldwide and incorporate international elements into their already robust repertoire of unique traditional American music.

Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.