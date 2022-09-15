FBI conducts ‘court-authorized’ activity at OR healthcare business

A home healthcare business in Oak Ridge was visited by several FBI agents Wednesday afternoon as part of what the agency described only as “court-authorized activity” in support of an ongoing investigation. Officials did not describe the nature of that investigation.

Agents wearing gloves and shirts identifying themselves as part of the FBI’s “evidence response team” were seen going in and out of Patriot Homecare on Oak Ridge Turnpike on Wednesday.

The company’s website states that Patriot Homecare is a “locally owned and operated home health care agency licensed in Tennessee since 1984.” The company offers in-home private duty services.

They also said they are a service provider for the DOE’s Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program. That program compensates current or former employees diagnosed with cancer or other ailments contracted while working at some federal facilities. The company also lists itself as a provider for Veteran’s Affairs, Private pay, long term care policies, and Medicare.

A company official said Wednesday that they are still seeing patients and that their licenses remain “in good standing,” but added that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, they will not comment further.

We will continue to follow the investigation for you as details warrant.