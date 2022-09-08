Fall Antique Festival returns September 30th, October 1st

Historic Downtown Clinton’s annual Fall Antique Festival will be held Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st.

This event is the biggest of the year for the non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the unique small town charms of Clinton, specifically its historic downtown area.

Hundreds of antique vendors will once again be lining Market Street, beginning at noon on Friday, and continuing throughout the day on Saturday. The festival features live music, entertainment, food, beer, and more, and is described by organizers as the “perfect way to kick off the fall season. “

The musical entertainment on Friday will be provided by Old Men with Guitars, a gospel music group, from 4 to 6 pm, followed from 6 to 8 pm by the acoustic trio Fountain City Ramblers.

Saturday’s entertainment begins at 11 am with the Sons of the Revolution re-enacting the Aaron Burr/Alexander Hamilton duel.

From noon to 2, the crowd will be treated to the “country soul” of the Jasper Hollow Duo, and the music wraps up with Travis Bigwood & The Lonesome Doves performing from 2 to 4 pm.

For more information, visit Facebook and search for “Clinch River Fall Antique Festival – Historic Downtown Clinton” or follow this link to the event’s Facebook page.