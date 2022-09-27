Evelyn Jane Beach England age 84, of Ohio (originally from Lake City)

Evelyn Jane Beach England age 84, of Ohio passed away on September 23, 2022 at Mercy Fair Field Hospital. She was born in Lake City on September 07, 1938 to the late John Gordon Beach and Martha Victoria Beach. Evelyn lived in Westchester, OH for forty four years. Grandma loved spending time with family if they came to visit her. She loved watching Joel Olsten on Sunday mornings, loved Elvis Presley, flowers, plants, and birds. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Don David England, Daughter Zora Lou Beach, Brother Bill Laskey, John Gordon Beach Jr., and Grandson Allen Dwayne Goins. She is survived by:

Daughter Donna Jane England

Grand-daughters Misty, Amber, Dana Lee Ann,

Grandson Chris Moore

Great Grandchildren Christian, Josiah, Gracie, Spencer, Sylas, Simon, Saylor, Summer, Zorianna, Lil, Chad, Joey, Langston, Jameson, Jaxton, Tony, Bradley, Connor

Brothers Terry Beach, Otis Beach, Harry Lee Beach

Sisters Sue

Mary

Visitation: 2:00PM – 3:00PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 3:00PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Island Home Church Cemetery.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.