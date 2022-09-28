Entry deadline nearing for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo contest

(TWRA) The Sept. 30 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2023 photo contest. Winning entries will be selected to appear in the TWRA’s annual calendar.

All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2×11 inches and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

The photos will be reviewed for publication in the annual calendar edition of Tennessee Wildlife, which is the summer issue. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.

Entries may be mailed to:

            Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Issue

            Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

            5107 Edmondson Pike

            Nashville, TN 37211

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.

