Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 39 Views

Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1954 in Roane County where she remained a life long resident. Debra was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved her grandbabies and cooking for them, which they will miss so much. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Addison Kimberlin; parents, James & Mary Ruth Green Pelfrey; brother, Mike Pelfrey.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 51 years Walt Kimberlin of Kingston

Son Mark Kimberlin & wife, Dana of Kingston

Daughter Stacey Fritts & husband, Sam of Kingston

Grandchildren Emerson Kimberlin and Lincoln Fritts

Brother James “Jim” Pelfrey & wife, Jeanette of Knoxville

A host of extended family and friends

Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, of Oak Ridge

Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on September 18, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.