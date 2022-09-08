Danny Pride, age 44

Danny Pride, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Danny lived his whole life in this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School and ITT Tech.

His hobbies included gardening, fishing, camping, but mostly spending time with his kids.

He is preceded in death by his sister Misty Pride; granny Betty Pride; grandpa Jim Gibbs; and uncle Tim Pride.

Danny is survived by his fiancé Holly Saunders of Oliver Springs; children Makayla Pride, Matthew Pride, and Sylas Pride all of Oliver Springs; mother Terri Pride of Oliver Springs; “sisters” Dee Dee Collins Pratt and Christy Collins; niece Addison Pride; nephew Mical Pride; aunts & uncles Johnny and Trish Pride, Mike and Diane Pride, Sue and Carly Byrge, and sara Brock; father and mother-in-law Lon and Sherry Saunders; and a host of special cousins, and extended family and friends.

Please check back for a date and time for a Memorial Service.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pride family.

www.sharpfh.com

