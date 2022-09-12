Danny Pride, age 44

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 27 Views

Danny Pride, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Danny lived his whole life in this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School and ITT Tech.

His hobbies included gardening, fishing, camping, but mostly spending time with his kids.

He is preceded in death by his sister Misty Pride; granny Betty Pride; grandpa Jim Gibbs; and uncle Tim Pride.

Danny is survived by his fiancé Holly Saunders of Oliver Springs; children Makayla Pride, Matthew Pride, and Sylas Pride all of Oliver Springs; mother Terri Pride of Oliver Springs; “sisters” Dee Dee Collins Pratt and Christy Collins; niece Addison Pride; nephew Mical Pride; aunts & uncles Johnny and Trish Pride, Mike and Diane Pride, Sue and Carly Byrge, and sara Brock; father and mother-in-law Lon and Sherry Saunders; and a host of special cousins, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on September 16, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs from 6:00pm-7:00pm with a memorial service to begin at 7:00pm. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pride family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

James Leslie Moneymaker, 69, of Clinton

James Leslie Moneymaker age 69, of Clinton passed away at his residence on Friday, September …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.