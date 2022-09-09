Dana Lee Cook of Powell, TN, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 70, at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. His battle with serious heart issues for a number of years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dana came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

He was born on July 21, 1952, to Danty Thurman and Reba Aileene Cook in Clinton, TN. He graduated from Clinton Senior High School in 1970 and studied Engineering at Tennessee Tech University before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1972. In 1980, Dana pursued his passion for engineering at the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he retired from and subcontracted for, for over 40 plus years.

Dana was a devoted husband, father, and poppa. He had a kind smile with contagious laugh. He was and always will be deeply loved and terribly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Ann Cook; along with three children; Jennifer and Kyle Gardner, Johnathan and Kim Cook and Daniel Cook; seven grandchildren, Erika Seiber, Taylor Cook, Austin Cook, Anna Seiber, Gracie Cook, Allie Gardner, and Masie Cook; brothers, Larry and Katie Cook, David Cook, Kenny and Gail Cook and Dwayne Cook; numerous nieces and nephews. Dana was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Kay Stooksbury.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Monday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com